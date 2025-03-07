Russia must feel economic sanctions if it does not stop the strikes on Ukraine - Yermak
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak stated the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia if it does not stop the attacks. Trump called for negotiations and threatened additional restrictions against Russia.
In case Russia does not stop its strikes on Ukraine, it must feel economic and other restrictions. The strikes must be stopped immediately if Moscow really wants to end the war. This was stated by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.
If Russia does not stop its strikes on Ukraine, it must feel economic and other restrictions. We will support tougher sanctions against Moscow from the West and other restrictions. The strikes on Ukraine must be stopped immediately if Russia really wants to end the war.
Supplement
U.S. President Donald Trump in his social media called on Ukraine and Russia to sit down at the negotiating table and threatened with large-scale sanctions against Russia "until a ceasefire and a final peace agreement is reached."
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine proposes two steps for peace and called on the participants of the Euro Council meeting to support them. These are types of ceasefire and the release of prisoners.
On March 6, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia has no intention of conceding in the war against Ukraine.
U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff announced the agenda for the upcoming negotiations between the U.S. and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on March 11.