Russia must also show its readiness to stop or continue the war - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire regime at the proposal of the USA, if the Russian Federation meets the conditions. During the 'silence', it is planned to prepare documents regarding security guarantees and lasting peace.
When the agreements for a 30-day ceasefire come into effect, Ukraine will have time to prepare with partners all aspects for the reliability of peace and long-term security guarantees, but Russia must also show its readiness to stop the war or continue the war. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening address, reports UNN.
When the agreements come into effect, during these 30 days of silence we can manage to prepare with partners at the level of working documents all aspects for the reliability of peace and long-term security guarantees. Ukraine is ready for peace. Russia must also show its readiness to stop the war or continue the war. The time has come for full truth
Recall
A meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the USA took place in Jeddah. The President's Office published a joint statement following the meeting.
It states that:
Ukraine is ready to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire on the condition of simultaneous compliance by the Russian Federation.
The USA immediately cancels the pause in intelligence sharing and resumes security assistance to Ukraine.
Zelensky and Trump agreed to conclude a resource agreement as soon as possible.