Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media

Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction if the war in Ukraine reaches a stalemate. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times.

Details

Russian occupiers have used dangerous chemical substances in Ukraine more than 9,000 times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Of these, 6,540 times last year.

Mainly, the enemy used grenades filled with riot control gases. At the same time, Ukrainian and European officials and media state that the Russians sometimes used chloropicrin. It has been known since the First World War: it is a colorless substance with a pungent odor, which is highly toxic, belongs to dangerous substances and is included in the list of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

A protracted or stalemated war in Ukraine could push the Kremlin to use more dangerous weapons of mass destruction. Putin has repeatedly rattled nuclear weapons, while demonstratively remaining silent about chemical or biological weapons of mass destruction. - the report says.

Recall

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine stated that more than 170 Ukrainian medical institutions receive funding under the medical guarantee package "Emergency Preparedness". This allows them to prepare for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear threats.