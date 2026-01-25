$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
10:05 AM • 122 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 2508 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 18759 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 36634 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 31266 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 40364 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 38365 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 48532 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 45070 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35751 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
1m/s
81%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Kyiv region: the OVA reported on the consequences of enemy strikesJanuary 25, 12:06 AM • 11921 views
"Very constructive": Witkoff commented on trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the USJanuary 25, 12:41 AM • 15887 views
Residential buildings and critical infrastructure: 170 objects damaged by Russian strikes on Saturday - Ministry of Internal AffairsJanuary 25, 01:15 AM • 10244 views
EU concerned about Trump's broad powers in Peace Council - ReutersJanuary 25, 01:52 AM • 5218 views
ECtHR orders Ukraine to pay compensation to ex-judge Tandyr for detention in pre-trial detention centerJanuary 25, 03:35 AM • 14179 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 75247 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 88407 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 101244 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 95041 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 96025 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Klymenko
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 16651 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 17078 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 33747 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 34360 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 47310 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fox News

Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Russians have used dangerous chemical substances over 9,000 times in Ukraine. A protracted war could push the Kremlin to use more dangerous weapons.

Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media

Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction if the war in Ukraine reaches a stalemate. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times.

Details

Russian occupiers have used dangerous chemical substances in Ukraine more than 9,000 times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Of these, 6,540 times last year.

Mainly, the enemy used grenades filled with riot control gases. At the same time, Ukrainian and European officials and media state that the Russians sometimes used chloropicrin. It has been known since the First World War: it is a colorless substance with a pungent odor, which is highly toxic, belongs to dangerous substances and is included in the list of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

A protracted or stalemated war in Ukraine could push the Kremlin to use more dangerous weapons of mass destruction. Putin has repeatedly rattled nuclear weapons, while demonstratively remaining silent about chemical or biological weapons of mass destruction.

 - the report says.

Recall

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine stated that more than 170 Ukrainian medical institutions receive funding under the medical guarantee package "Emergency Preparedness". This allows them to prepare for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear threats.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
The Times
Ukraine