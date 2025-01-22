Russia may attack the EU in 2028 - Kaja Kallas

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas has warned of a possible Russian attack on the European Union in 2028. According to her, intelligence services predict that the Kremlin could test Europe's defense capabilities in 3-5 years.

Writes UNN with reference to the Rheinische Post.

Many of our national intelligence services provide us with information that Russia could test the EU's defense capabilities in three to five years - said the EU foreign policy chief at an event of the European Defense Agency in Brussels.

According to her, the EU should not only spend money to prevent war, but also prepare for it.

Europe's failure to invest in military capabilities also sends a dangerous signal to the aggressor. Weakness invites him - She emphasizes.

Kallas did not disclose details about Russia's possible plans, but noted that Ukraine is buying time for the European Union with its defensive war against Russia.

Kallas said that the EU is working on the 16th package of sanctions against Russia and is considering how to use frozen Russian assets more effectively to support Ukraine.

She noted that EU countries have already provided military assistance worth almost 50 billion euros.

In addition, by the end of next month, it is planned to complete the training of 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

Recall

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Fridaythat there is no reason to lift sanctions against Russia