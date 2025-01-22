ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 99089 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101420 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109376 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112134 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133261 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104119 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136580 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103811 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113457 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Russia may attack the EU in 2028 - Kaja Kallas

Russia may attack the EU in 2028 - Kaja Kallas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41307 views

Kaja Kallas reported on intelligence forecasts of possible Russian aggression against the EU in 3-5 years.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas has warned of a possible Russian attack on the European Union in 2028. According to her, intelligence services predict that the Kremlin could test Europe's defense capabilities in 3-5 years.

Writes UNN with reference to the Rheinische Post.

Many of our national intelligence services provide us with information that Russia could test the EU's defense capabilities in three to five years

- said the EU foreign policy chief at an event of the European Defense Agency in Brussels.

According to her, the EU should not only spend money to prevent war, but also prepare for it.

Europe's failure to invest in military capabilities also sends a dangerous signal to the aggressor. Weakness invites him

- She emphasizes.

Kallas did not disclose details about Russia's possible plans, but noted that Ukraine is buying time for the European Union with its defensive war against Russia.

Kallas said that the EU is working on the 16th package of sanctions against Russia and is considering how to use frozen Russian assets more effectively to support Ukraine. 

She noted that EU countries have already provided military assistance worth almost 50 billion euros.

In addition, by the end of next month, it is planned to complete the training of 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

Recall

 EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Fridaythat there is no reason to lift sanctions against Russia

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising