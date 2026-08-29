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Russia lost another 1,420 servicemen and more than 1,300 drones over the past day – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,420 Russian servicemen, 3 tanks, 1,360 drones, and 318 vehicles. Russia's total losses reached 1,485,200 personnel.

Russia lost another 1,420 servicemen and more than 1,300 drones over the past day – General Staff

Over the past day, Russian forces lost another 1,420 military personnel in Ukraine, bringing Russia's total personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to approximately 1,485,200. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Also during the day, the Defense Forces destroyed 3 Russian tanks, 4 armored combat vehicles, and 25 artillery systems.

In addition, the Russians lost 3 multiple rocket launchers, 9 ground-based robotic systems, and 1,360 operational-tactical UAVs.

Losses of automotive equipment were also significant—318 vehicles and fuel trucks were destroyed over the day. The Russian army also lost 4 pieces of special equipment.

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As of August 29, Russia's losses totaled 12,310 tanks, 25,241 armored combat vehicles, 48,774 artillery systems, 2,070 multiple rocket launchers, and 1,593 air defense systems.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has also lost 440 aircraft, 354 helicopters, 486,384 operational-tactical UAVs, 5,060 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines. The General Staff noted that the data are being уточнені.

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