Russia lost another 1,420 servicemen and more than 1,300 drones over the past day – General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,420 Russian servicemen, 3 tanks, 1,360 drones, and 318 vehicles. Russia's total losses reached 1,485,200 personnel.
Over the past day, Russian forces lost another 1,420 military personnel in Ukraine, bringing Russia's total personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to approximately 1,485,200. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.
Details
Also during the day, the Defense Forces destroyed 3 Russian tanks, 4 armored combat vehicles, and 25 artillery systems.
In addition, the Russians lost 3 multiple rocket launchers, 9 ground-based robotic systems, and 1,360 operational-tactical UAVs.
Losses of automotive equipment were also significant—318 vehicles and fuel trucks were destroyed over the day. The Russian army also lost 4 pieces of special equipment.
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As of August 29, Russia's losses totaled 12,310 tanks, 25,241 armored combat vehicles, 48,774 artillery systems, 2,070 multiple rocket launchers, and 1,593 air defense systems.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has also lost 440 aircraft, 354 helicopters, 486,384 operational-tactical UAVs, 5,060 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines. The General Staff noted that the data are being уточнені.
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