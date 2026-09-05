Russia lost another 1,260 military personnel and nearly 1,900 drones in one day — General Staff

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces eliminated and wounded another 1,260 Russian military personnel, while the total personnel losses of the russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,495,050 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, over the past day Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 3 tanks, 1 armored combat vehicle, 65 artillery systems and 5 multiple rocket launchers.

As of September 5, the total losses of Russian troops amount to approximately 1,495,050 personnel, 12,328 tanks, 25,273 armored combat vehicles, 49,227 artillery systems, 2,093 multiple rocket launchers, 1,604 air defense systems, 441 aircraft, 355 helicopters, 2,502 ground-based robotic systems, 499,809 operational-tactical UAVs, 5,070 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, 2 submarines, 144,043 motor vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,644 units of special equipment.

The General Staff noted that data on the losses of Russian troops is being уточнюється.

Russia attacked a high-rise building in Boryspil — a fire broke out there, and two women were hospitalized