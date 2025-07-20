$41.870.00
Russia lost another 1040 servicemen in the war against Ukraine – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 868 views

Over the past day, July 19, the Defense Forces eliminated 1040 Russian invaders, bringing the enemy's total losses to 1,041,990 people. Also destroyed were 3 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, and 52 artillery systems.

Russia lost another 1040 servicemen in the war against Ukraine – General Staff

Over the past day, July 19, the Defense Forces killed and wounded 1,040 Russian invaders, with total enemy losses in the war amounting to 1,041,990 people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,041,990 (+1,040) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 11,035 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,021 (+9)
        • artillery systems ‒ 30,583 (+52)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,443 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,198 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 46,982 (+270)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,515 (+23)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 55,727 (+121)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,932 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On July 19, 115 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front, including 36 in the Pokrovsk direction and 17 in the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. Russian troops launched 4 missile and 44 air strikes, used 1,375 kamikaze drones, and carried out 4,151 shellings.

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
