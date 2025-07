Russian troops advanced near five settlements in Donetsk Oblast

Russian troops achieved partial success, advancing near five settlements in Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to analytical DeepState.

Details

On the night of Sunday, July 20, DeepState analysts updated the map and reported that Russian forces had advanced in Donetsk region.

The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Kotliarivka, Novomykolaivka, Piddubne, Verkhnokamyanske, and Fedorivka - the message says.

It will be recalled that on Saturday, July 19, the analytical project DeepState reported on the occupation of Yablunivka in Sumy region and the advance of Russian troops near Yunakivka, Khatnie, Romanivka, and Toretsk.

