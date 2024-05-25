russia lost 1240 personnel over the day
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, russia lost 1,240 servicemen over the past 24 hours.
Details
russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/25/24:
- Personnel: 500080 (+1240).
- Tanks: 7650 (+15).
- Armored combat vehicles: 14786 (+11).
- Artillery systems: 12929 (+27).
- RSVP: 1082 (+2).
- Air defense equipment: 814 (+1).
- Airplanes: 356.
- Helicopters: 326.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 10414 (+4).
- Cruise missiles: 2209.
- Ships/boats: 27.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 17608 (+39).
- Special equipment: 2104 (+3).
WARNING! In connection with the constant arrival of refined intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the total losses of the enemy - UAVs of the operational-tactical level. The total figure is adjusted, and losses for the day are reported as normal
