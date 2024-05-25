russia lost 1240 personnel over the day

Over the past day, russia lost 1140 personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/25/24:

- Personnel: 500080 (+1240).

- Tanks: 7650 (+15).

- Armored combat vehicles: 14786 (+11).

- Artillery systems: 12929 (+27).

- RSVP: 1082 (+2).

- Air defense equipment: 814 (+1).

- Airplanes: 356.

- Helicopters: 326.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 10414 (+4).

- Cruise missiles: 2209.

- Ships/boats: 27.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 17608 (+39).

- Special equipment: 2104 (+3).

WARNING! In connection with the constant arrival of refined intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the total losses of the enemy - UAVs of the operational-tactical level. The total figure is adjusted, and losses for the day are reported as normal - The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

russia lost 1240 servicemen in 24 hours