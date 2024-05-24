russia lost 1240 servicemen in 24 hours

Over the past day, russia lost 1240 personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/24/24:

- Personnel: 498940 (+1240).

- Tanks: 7635 (+13).

- Armored combat vehicles: 14775 (+27).

- Artillery systems: 12902 (+42).

- RSVP: 1080 (+3).

- Air defense means: 813.

- Airplanes: 356 (+1).

- Helicopters: 326.

- UAV of operational and tactical level: 10401 (+10).

- Cruise missiles: 2209.

- Ships/boats: 27.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 17569 (+56).

- Special equipment: 2101 (+7).

The data is being updated.

1,330 Russian servicemen were killed overnight