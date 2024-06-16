russia loses another 1160 soldiers in the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, russia lost 1,160 servicemen, bringing its total combat losses since the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022 to 526,310, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
Details
russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 06/16/24:
- Personnel: 526310 (+1160).
- Tanks: 7956.
- Armored combat vehicles: 15269 (+6).
- Artillery systems: 13913 (+58).
- RSVP: 1104 (+1).
- Air defense means: 853.
- Airplanes: 359.
- Helicopters: 326.
- UAV of operational and tactical level: 11159 (+11).
- Cruise missiles: 2296 (+3).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 18967 (+56).
- Special equipment: 2325 (+3).
