Plus 1090 occupants and 20 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 525,150 personnel and 7956 tanks.
The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 525 150 people, 7956 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.
Details
Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to June 15, 24 were approximately as follows:
- personnel - about 525 150 (+1090) people,
- tanks - 7956 (+20) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 15263 (+29) units,
- artillery systems - 13855 (+37) units,
- MLRS - 1103 (+2) units,
- air defense systems - 853 (+4) units,
- aircraft - 359 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 11148 (+51),
- cruise missiles - 2293 (+7),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 18911 (+57) units,
- special equipment - 2322 (+12).
General Staff: 11 combat engagements continue in the Pokrovsk sector14.06.24, 16:30 • 18006 views