General Staff: 11 combat engagements continue in the Pokrovsk sector

As of 16:00, 60 combat engagements have taken place along the entire frontline since the beginning of the day. Russians are not slowing down in the Pokrovsk sector, where 11 occupants' assault operations have already taken place. The same number is still ongoing. In addition, the Russian army has increased the number of attacks on the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, UNN reports .

In the Pokrovsk sector, the pressure of the Russian occupants is not decreasing. The enemy is looking for ways to force our units out of their positions. At the same time, the enemy has increased the number of attacks in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors, though not as actively. To deplete the enemy's offensive potential, Ukrainian soldiers are taking the following measures - the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the situation at the front as of 16:00 on June 14 is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted another air strike, dropping six guided bombs in the area of Vovchansky Khutoriv. The rest remains unchanged.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks. One firefight near Petropavlivka is still ongoing. Occupants attacked the area of Hlushkivka with a guided aerial bomb.

Russian invaders continue active operations in the Liman sector. The number of combat engagements here has increased to six. Four attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, two are still ongoing near Hrekivka and Nevske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Russian troops attempted to advance in the areas of Bohdanivka and Andriivka. Both attacks were repelled.

The enemy is not slowing down in the Pokrovske sector . Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have already repelled 11 occupants' assaults. The same number of attacks are ongoing. The enemy continues attacks near Umanske, Novoselivka Persha, in three locations near Sokil village and six near Novooleksandrivka.

The invaders are conducting air strikes in the Vremivsk direction. They hit the areas of Neskuchne and Urozhayne with anti-aircraft gunships, and Staromayorske with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russian terrorists are also firing with NARs - this time in the areas of Pyatikhatky and Plavni.

There were no major changes in other areas.