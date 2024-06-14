ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
General Staff: 11 combat engagements continue in the Pokrovsk sector

General Staff: 11 combat engagements continue in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

As of 4 p.m. on June 14, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 Russian attacks, and the same number of combat engagements continue in the Pokrovsk sector. The Russian army has also increased the number of attacks in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

As of 16:00, 60 combat engagements have taken place along the entire frontline since the beginning of the day. Russians are not slowing down in the Pokrovsk sector, where 11 occupants' assault operations have already taken place. The same number is still ongoing.  In addition, the Russian army has increased  the number of attacks on the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, UNN reports

In the Pokrovsk sector, the pressure of the Russian occupants is not decreasing. The enemy is looking for ways to force our units out of their positions. At the same time, the enemy has increased the number of attacks in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors, though not as actively. To deplete the enemy's offensive potential, Ukrainian soldiers are taking the following measures

- the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the situation at the front as of 16:00 on June 14 is as follows: 

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted another air strike, dropping six guided bombs in the area of Vovchansky Khutoriv. The rest remains unchanged.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks. One firefight near Petropavlivka is still ongoing.  Occupants attacked the area of Hlushkivka with a guided aerial bomb. 

Russian invaders continue active operations in the Liman sector. The number of combat engagements here has increased to six. Four attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, two are still ongoing near Hrekivka and Nevske. 

In the Kramatorsk sector , Russian troops attempted to advance in the areas of Bohdanivka and Andriivka.  Both attacks were repelled.

The enemy is not slowing down in the Pokrovske sector . Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have already repelled 11 occupants' assaults. The same number of attacks are ongoing. The enemy continues attacks near Umanske, Novoselivka Persha, in three locations near Sokil village and six near Novooleksandrivka. 

The invaders are conducting air strikes in the Vremivsk direction. They hit the areas of Neskuchne and Urozhayne with anti-aircraft gunships, and Staromayorske with unguided missiles. 

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russian terrorists are also firing with NARs - this time in the areas of Pyatikhatky and Plavni.

There were no major changes in other areas.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising