Russia legalizes seizure of "ownerless property" in occupied territories of Ukraine

On October 20, the Russian government commission approved the initiative of the Ministry of Construction, which grants the right to recognize "ownerless property" as state property in the occupied areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

This refers to apartments, houses, and premises where it is allegedly "impossible to establish the owner" or "documents are missing."

Now such objects will be officially transferred to occupation administrations or "new residents" - military personnel, police, officials, and teachers whom Russia is bringing into the regions. - the post says.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that earlier, similar seizures of property occurred through regional "decrees" or decisions of pseudo-courts with the tacit consent of Moscow.

"Now the Kremlin is legalizing this looting at the federal level," the CCD added.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, raiders seized the agricultural enterprise "Voynikov and Co.". The property was declared "ownerless" and transferred to a shell company, armed people are blocking combines and taking out the harvest.

