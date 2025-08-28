$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
05:11 PM • 11597 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 26673 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 106513 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 70084 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 42460 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 60882 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 48776 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 46919 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 121435 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 125363 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
75%
754mm
Popular news
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 70124 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 45232 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 43999 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 28417 views
Enemy drone fell into the yard of a residential building in Kyiv - Klychko07:59 PM • 10868 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 44048 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 45286 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 106513 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 121435 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 97236 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 28459 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 70160 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 76629 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 75580 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 109187 views
Actual
SWIFT
9K720 Iskander
Mi-8
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury

Occupiers legalize looting: seized property will go to "big business" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories plan to use housing and businesses seized from Ukrainians for their own profit, under the guise of creating jobs. The CNS emphasizes that all such agreements are legally null and void.

Occupiers legalize looting: seized property will go to "big business" - CNS

Collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories plan to turn housing and businesses seized from Ukrainians into a source of their own profit, under the guise of "creating jobs." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

The so-called "ministry of property and land relations of the DNR" announced plans to drive stolen Ukrainian property into "big business" by the end of the year. Under the guise of "creating jobs," the occupiers are effectively legalizing looting.

- emphasized the CNS.

All such agreements are legally null and void. Everyone involved in the sale of Ukrainian property will be held accountable. Residents are urged to report the actions of the occupiers through an anonymous chatbot and join the Resistance Movement.

Recall

Recently, the CNS stated that in the temporarily occupied territories, children in educational institutions are forbidden to speak Ukrainian. Russians call this "extremism" and warn parents about "criminal liability."

Kremlin erects "information fence" in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for National Resistance24.08.25, 08:46 • 3490 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine