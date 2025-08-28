Collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories plan to turn housing and businesses seized from Ukrainians into a source of their own profit, under the guise of "creating jobs." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

The so-called "ministry of property and land relations of the DNR" announced plans to drive stolen Ukrainian property into "big business" by the end of the year. Under the guise of "creating jobs," the occupiers are effectively legalizing looting. - emphasized the CNS.

All such agreements are legally null and void. Everyone involved in the sale of Ukrainian property will be held accountable. Residents are urged to report the actions of the occupiers through an anonymous chatbot and join the Resistance Movement.

Recall

Recently, the CNS stated that in the temporarily occupied territories, children in educational institutions are forbidden to speak Ukrainian. Russians call this "extremism" and warn parents about "criminal liability."

