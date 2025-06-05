Russia left one carrier of "Calibers" in the Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

There is only one carrier of Russian cruise missiles left in the Black Sea. The total salvo is up to 6 missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 06/05/2025, one ship is on combat duty in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles - the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says in a statement.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 3 vessels, 3 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 2 vessels, 1 of which was moving from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

On Wednesday, June 04, two enemy ships with Kalibr-type missiles were recorded in the Black Sea. The total salvo was up to 12 missiles.

Russia is increasing its presence in the Arctic with the latest nuclear submarine with 96 warheads