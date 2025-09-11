Russia launched over five hundred strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in one day: there are wounded

During the day, on September 10, the Russian army launched over five hundred strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Details

According to the official, Russian troops launched a total of 527 strikes:

11 air strikes on Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Uspenivka, and Mala Tokmachka.

374 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Plavni, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Chervone, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novoandriivka.

5 MLRS shellings covered Novadanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervone, and Preobrazhenka.

137 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Chervone.

Four people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Prymorske and Zaporizhzhia - the report says.

15 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, and outbuildings were received.

Recall

The European Union and Ukraine are creating a "Drone Alliance" with 6 billion euros in funding from ERA to strengthen defense capabilities. The program aims to scale the use of drones at the front and counter Russian superiority.

Shmyhal discussed with E5 group countries the possibility of obtaining additional long-range weapons for Ukraine