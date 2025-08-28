Russian Federation launched MiG-31K and fired "Kinzhal" missiles - Air Force

The take-off of a MiG-31K fighter jet was recorded in the sky. The enemy also launched four Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. This was reported by the Air Force, according to UNN.

Details

The Air Force warns of a high missile threat. An air raid alert has been declared in the regions, and residents are urged to stay in shelters.

In addition, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, warns Kyiv residents and asks them not to neglect safety.

According to the Air Force, the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, has been recorded. There is a threat of enemy missile use - Tkachenko noted.

Recall

The capital was under the main attack of the Russians on the night of August 27-28. As a result of the Russian attack, damage was recorded in Kyiv in the Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.