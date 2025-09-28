On the night of September 28, Russia launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov region. The Air Force warns of a possible approach to the borders of Ukraine at dawn. This is reported by UNN with reference to monitoring channels.

Previously, Kh-101/555 missiles were launched from stratavia (Tu-95/160). We expect missiles near the borders of Ukraine: ~05:00 - the message says.

According to preliminary data, the missiles were launched from Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers. The estimated flight time is about 5-6 AM. Air defense forces are on alert, Ukrainians are urged to stay in shelters during air raid alerts.

Recall

Earlier, the Air Force noted that air defense was working on enemy drones in the Kyiv region. An increased danger was announced for the capital, most targets were heading towards Kyiv.