Russia launched missile strike on Kharkiv region: 10 killed, 8 injured

In the Kharkiv region, russia launched a missile strike on Pechenihy; 10 people are known to have been killed and 8 wounded, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov said on social media on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The occupiers launched a missile strike on Pechenihy. According to preliminary information, 10 people were killed. Another 8 people were injured - Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, the injured are receiving all necessary medical assistance.

The strike damaged 10 private homes, a café, a post office, a store and at least 7 vehicles, the regional administration head said.

Emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack, he added.

The Russian army struck Izium with a "Tornado-S" system, injuring five people, including a child