Russia launched missile strike on Kharkiv region: 10 killed, 8 injured
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers launched a missile strike on Pechenihy in the Kharkiv region. Ten people were killed and another eight were injured; houses and cars were damaged.
In the Kharkiv region, russia launched a missile strike on Pechenihy; 10 people are known to have been killed and 8 wounded, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov said on social media on Tuesday, UNN reports.
The occupiers launched a missile strike on Pechenihy. According to preliminary information, 10 people were killed. Another 8 people were injured
According to him, the injured are receiving all necessary medical assistance.
The strike damaged 10 private homes, a café, a post office, a store and at least 7 vehicles, the regional administration head said.
Emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack, he added.
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