The Russian army struck Izium with a "Tornado-S" system, injuring five people, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of August 18, Russian forces shelled Izium with a "Tornado-S" multiple rocket launcher system, injuring five people, including a 9-year-old boy. Twenty private houses were damaged, and an investigation has been launched.
Russian forces launched a strike on Izium in Kharkiv region on the morning of August 18, injuring five people, including a 9-year-old boy. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN writes.
Details
According to the investigation, the strike on the city was carried out at around 04:05. The attack damaged 20 private homes.
According to preliminary data, Russian forces used a 300 mm Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system.
Among those injured was a 9-year-old boy, who suffered shrapnel wounds from glass. His 18-year-old brother sustained a contusion wound.
Three other adults suffered acute stress reactions. Medics provided the injured with the necessary assistance.
Under the procedural guidance of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
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