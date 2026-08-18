The Russian army struck Izium with a "Tornado-S" system, injuring five people, including a child

$44.690.0151.810.10
ukenru
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 2278 views
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
09:52 AM • 2054 views
Two new MPs from Servant of the People have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — who they are and what they did beforePhoto
08:44 AM • 9116 views
The Verkhovna Rada expects the President to submit nominations for the defense and foreign ministers, possibly even today, says MP
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 10532 views
5 myths about a tourist visa to the United States: lawyer explained what actually influences the consul’s decision
07:16 AM • 13878 views
The U.S. Congress is struggling to deal with AI-generated errors - Politico
06:42 AM • 15903 views
Russia launched missile strike on Kharkiv region: 10 killed, 8 injured
05:03 AM • 25922 views
The Russian army struck Izium with a "Tornado-S" system, injuring five people, including a childPhoto
04:39 AM • 34982 views
A large-scale UAV attack and fires at civilian facilities were recorded in the Moscow regionVideo
04:21 AM • 18374 views
"ATESH" reported hidden restrictions on men leaving Russia
August 18, 03:47 AM • 16059 views
U.S.-Canada trade talks have stalled over auto tariffs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+29°
5m/s
30%
736mm
Popular news
Adrien Brody and Sean Penn will star in a film about Ukrainian divers and the sabotage of Nord StreamAugust 18, 01:39 AM • 8596 views
Russia threatened Britain with consequences over Ukraine's use of British dronesAugust 18, 01:57 AM • 10306 views
The U.S. Army is developing a missile with a range of over 1,000 km for launch from HIMARSAugust 18, 02:16 AM • 9794 views
Russians showed Moscow’s air defense up close, with a "Pantsir-S1M" on a 35-meter towerPhotoVideoAugust 18, 02:38 AM • 14427 views
What is celebrated on August 18 in Ukraine and around the world August 18, 04:00 AM • 11599 views
Publications
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 2244 views
Enrollment in the first grade: what documents are required and what to do if there are no placesAugust 17, 03:24 PM • 61364 views
Pressure on the judiciary: where is the line between the right to a defense and interference in justiceAugust 17, 12:21 PM • 58700 views
Ministry of Finance explained how aviation leasing should be taxed, which led the Economic Security Bureau to open criminal proceedings
Exclusive
August 17, 11:06 AM • 58498 views
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 105554 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 44917 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 51881 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 59759 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 57940 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 86919 views
Actual
M270 (MLRS)
Nord Stream
Film
Technology
FIFA (video game series)

The Russian army struck Izium with a "Tornado-S" system, injuring five people, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25922 views

On the morning of August 18, Russian forces shelled Izium with a "Tornado-S" multiple rocket launcher system, injuring five people, including a 9-year-old boy. Twenty private houses were damaged, and an investigation has been launched.

The Russian army struck Izium with a "Tornado-S" system, injuring five people, including a child

Russian forces launched a strike on Izium in Kharkiv region on the morning of August 18, injuring five people, including a 9-year-old boy. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, the strike on the city was carried out at around 04:05. The attack damaged 20 private homes.

According to preliminary data, Russian forces used a 300 mm Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system.

Among those injured was a 9-year-old boy, who suffered shrapnel wounds from glass. His 18-year-old brother sustained a contusion wound.

Three other adults suffered acute stress reactions. Medics provided the injured with the necessary assistance.

Under the procedural guidance of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The enemy continues to attack an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih — Vilkul17.08.26, 22:41 • 11773 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine