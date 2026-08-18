The Russian army struck Izium with a "Tornado-S" system, injuring five people, including a child

Russian forces launched a strike on Izium in Kharkiv region on the morning of August 18, injuring five people, including a 9-year-old boy. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, the strike on the city was carried out at around 04:05. The attack damaged 20 private homes.

According to preliminary data, Russian forces used a 300 mm Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system.

Among those injured was a 9-year-old boy, who suffered shrapnel wounds from glass. His 18-year-old brother sustained a contusion wound.

Three other adults suffered acute stress reactions. Medics provided the injured with the necessary assistance.

Under the procedural guidance of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The enemy continues to attack an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih — Vilkul