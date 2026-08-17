The enemy continues to attack an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih — Vilkul
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army is striking an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Defense Council. An emergency rescue operation has already begun in the city.
The Russian army continues to attack an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, UNN reports.
The enemy continues to strike the city's industrial enterprise. Two more jet-powered Shaheds
According to him, emergency rescue operations have already begun in Kryvyi Rih.
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