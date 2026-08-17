The enemy continues to attack an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih — Vilkul

The Russian army continues to attack an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, UNN reports.

The enemy continues to strike the city's industrial enterprise. Two more jet-powered Shaheds - Vilkul reported.

According to him, emergency rescue operations have already begun in Kryvyi Rih.

Russian missile strike on "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" — two killed, 13 injured