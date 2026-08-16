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Russian missile strike on "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" — two killed, 13 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18694 views

The "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" enterprise was hit by a Russian missile attack overnight. Two people were killed, 13 employees were injured, and production facilities were damaged.

Russian missile strike on "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" — two killed, 13 injured

The ArcelorMittal mining and metallurgical complex in Kryvyi Rih came under a missile attack by russia. Two people were killed, the plant reported, according to UNN.

Details

PJSC "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" reports that our enterprise was hit by a missile from the aggressor country last night. As a result of the enemy attack, 13 employees of the enterprise and contractor organizations were injured. Unfortunately, one person was killed. Rescue and search operations are ongoing

- the statement said.

It is noted that the emergency response plan was put into effect. Fire service, occupational safety department, rescuers, and medical personnel are working at the scene. The victims of the enemy missile strike are receiving all necessary medical assistance at medical facilities in the city.

As a result of the attack, the main production facilities of the energy and blast-furnace operations were damaged, and the plant's production processes were partially halted. Relevant specialists are currently assessing the extent of the damage and the possibilities and time frame for restoration.

Later, the company added that as of 10:16, the body of another person killed as a result of the enemy attack had been found. In total, the aggressor's shelling has already claimed the lives of two people.

Background

The largest metallurgical plant, "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih," is owned by Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal through ArcelorMittal. The plant specializes in the production of long steel products, in particular rebar and wire rod made of ordinary and low-alloy steel grades; it also produces sinter, concentrate, coke, pig iron, steel, long and shaped rolled products.

To remind you

The number of people injured as a result of Russian strikes on Kyiv on the night of August 16 increased to 3.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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