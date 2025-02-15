Russia launched 70 drones in Ukraine overnight: 33 shot down in six regions

Russia attacked Ukraine with 70 drones at night, 33 drones downed in 6 regions and 37 imitator drones were lost, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of February 15, the enemy attacked with 70 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chouda - Crimea.

As of 09.00, 33 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. 37 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Air Force reported on social media.

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

