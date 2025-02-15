Half of the fighting is in two areas: General Staff shows map of combat operations

112 clashes took place on the frontline yesterday, half of them in the Pokrovsk sector and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 15, showing a map of combat operations for February 14, UNN reports.

In total, 112 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 66 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 91 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they engaged 2,436 kamikaze drones and fired 5,809 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit a UAV ground control center, five areas of personnel concentration, two artillery systems, one radar and one electronic warfare station of the enemy," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, one firefight took place in the vicinity of Hlyboke.

Four occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces fought near Zahryzove and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eight times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Novosergiivka, Zelenyi Hai, Bohuslavka, Nove, Hrekivka and Kolodyazi.

In the Siversky sector, near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Hryhorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three firefights were registered in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Uspenivka, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Shevchenko.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Kostiantynopil and Burlatske 14 times.

In the Orikhiv, Prydniprovsky and Huliaipilsky sectors, no combat engagements were registered yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"There were 23 combat engagements in the Kursk sector yesterday. The enemy carried out 30 air strikes, dropping 40 guided bombs, and fired 393 artillery shells, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems," the report said.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

