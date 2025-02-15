Half of the fighting is in two areas: General Staff shows map of combat operations

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106051 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117604 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153470 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 44445 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84800 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
Half of the fighting is in two areas: General Staff shows map of combat operations

Half of the fighting is in two areas: General Staff shows map of combat operations

February 15

 • 27579 views

Over the last day, 112 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 66 air strikes and dropped 91 guided bombs. Most attacks were registered in the Pokrovsk sector - 36 assault operations.

112 clashes took place on the frontline yesterday, half of them in the Pokrovsk sector and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 15, showing a map of combat operations for February 14, UNN reports.

In total, 112 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 66 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 91 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they engaged 2,436 kamikaze drones and fired 5,809 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit a UAV ground control center, five areas of personnel concentration, two artillery systems, one radar and one electronic warfare station of the enemy," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, one firefight took place in the vicinity of Hlyboke.

Four occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces fought near Zahryzove and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eight times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Novosergiivka, Zelenyi Hai, Bohuslavka, Nove, Hrekivka and Kolodyazi.

In the Siversky sector, near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Hryhorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three firefights were registered in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Uspenivka, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Shevchenko.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Kostiantynopil and Burlatske 14 times.

In the Orikhiv, Prydniprovsky and Huliaipilsky sectors, no combat engagements were registered yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"There were 23 combat engagements in the Kursk sector yesterday. The enemy carried out 30 air strikes, dropping 40 guided bombs, and fired 393 artillery shells, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems," the report said.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Terrorist losses over the day: February 15, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1180 invaders - General Staff15.02.25, 07:25 • 29115 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

