Estonia agreed to send a company of peacekeepers to Ukraine

Estonia is ready to send a military peacekeeping contingent of one company to Ukraine as part of the "coalition of the willing." This was stated by Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, as reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized that it is premature to discuss the details of a possible mission.

Currently, we are in the preparation stage for a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. If it takes place, then theoretically, a trilateral meeting could follow. Only then can this process be launched - he noted.

According to the politician, only after the meeting will it be possible to discuss "how to ensure security, what guarantees should be, what contribution the US and Europe will make." "Then we will understand what this military operation will be, who will make what contribution to it, and what its prospects are," Michal added.

Recall

Great Britain plans to send hundreds of military instructors and engineers to Ukraine within the first week after a ceasefire. This will help restore the Armed Forces of Ukraine and patrol the skies to prevent violations of the ceasefire.