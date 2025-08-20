$41.360.10
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 27193 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 25084 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 43857 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 183940 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 65882 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 62533 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 59859 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 205619 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 168415 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Estonia agreed to send a company of peacekeepers to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

Estonia is ready to send a company of peacekeepers to Ukraine as part of a "coalition of the willing." The details of the mission will be discussed after the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia.

Estonia agreed to send a company of peacekeepers to Ukraine

Estonia is ready to send a military peacekeeping contingent of one company to Ukraine as part of the "coalition of the willing." This was stated by Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, as reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized that it is premature to discuss the details of a possible mission.

Currently, we are in the preparation stage for a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. If it takes place, then theoretically, a trilateral meeting could follow. Only then can this process be launched

- he noted.

According to the politician, only after the meeting will it be possible to discuss "how to ensure security, what guarantees should be, what contribution the US and Europe will make." "Then we will understand what this military operation will be, who will make what contribution to it, and what its prospects are," Michal added.

Recall

Great Britain plans to send hundreds of military instructors and engineers to Ukraine within the first week after a ceasefire. This will help restore the Armed Forces of Ukraine and patrol the skies to prevent violations of the ceasefire.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Kristen Michal
Europe
United States
Estonia
Ukraine