Russia launched 14 drones and 11 missiles at Kharkiv in three waves: 6 wounded already, including a child

The number of victims of the night combined attack of the Russian Federation in three waves on Kharkiv has increased to 6, including a child, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Syniehubov reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.



Kharkiv was subjected to a combined enemy attack at night. 14 enemy UAVs and 11 missiles of various types entered the city in waves and from several directions. 6 people were injured, including one child. - wrote Syniehubov.

According to the head of the RMA, an 80-year-old man who was wounded by shrapnel was taken to the hospital. The victims were provided with highly qualified medical care. According to him, multi-storey and private houses, an educational institution and infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the strikes.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Russian Federation launched an attack on Kharkiv and its suburbs in three waves.

According to the investigation, on April 24, approximately from 1:10 to 1:30, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive missile strike on Kharkiv. It was preliminarily established that the enemy used three Iskander-type cruise missiles. Enterprises were damaged. In the Osnovyanskyi district, a missile hit near a residential sector - private houses were damaged.

At about 3:00-3:30, Russian troops attacked an enterprise in Kharkiv using more than ten strike drones.

At approximately 5:00, according to the Prosecutor's Office, the third wave of strikes began - again a missile attack:

in the Slobidskyi district, a two-story non-residential building of the enterprise was destroyed;

in the Nemyshlyanskyi district, a missile hit a stadium on the territory of the school, causing damage to the educational institution and neighboring apartment buildings. A man and a woman were injured by glass, and three more residents suffered an acute reaction to stress;

another missile hit near a restaurant complex in the Kyivskyi district, the building was damaged;

in the village of Bezliudivka, Kharkiv district, more than 10 private houses were damaged, a 14-year-old girl suffered an acubarotrauma.

