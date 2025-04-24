Russia launched 14 drones and 11 missiles at Kharkiv in three waves: 6 wounded already, including a child

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 6016 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 61655 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 103444 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131841 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 77603 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 125737 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 52484 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41122 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33444 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36031 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
1.8m/s
24%
746 mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region

April 23, 11:23 PM • 27549 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

03:28 AM • 69015 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

03:44 AM • 22928 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

05:06 AM • 20006 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 9428 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131841 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 81070 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 125737 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 93362 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 108063 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Andrii Sybiha

Marco Rubio

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 806 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 9970 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 32799 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 40312 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 51451 views
Actual

Facebook

Tesla Model Y

Shahed-136

Twitter

The Guardian

Russia launched 14 drones and 11 missiles at Kharkiv in three waves: 6 wounded already, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1252 views

Kharkiv was subjected to a massive attack by drones and missiles at night. Houses, educational institutions and infrastructure were damaged, six people were injured, including one child.

Russia launched 14 drones and 11 missiles at Kharkiv in three waves: 6 wounded already, including a child

The number of victims of the night combined attack of the Russian Federation in three waves on Kharkiv has increased to 6, including a child, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Syniehubov reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

Kharkiv was subjected to a combined enemy attack at night. 14 enemy UAVs and 11 missiles of various types entered the city in waves and from several directions. 6 people were injured, including one child.

- wrote Syniehubov.

According to the head of the RMA, an 80-year-old man who was wounded by shrapnel was taken to the hospital. The victims were provided with highly qualified medical care. According to him, multi-storey and private houses, an educational institution and infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the strikes.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Russian Federation launched an attack on Kharkiv and its suburbs in three waves.

According to the investigation, on April 24, approximately from 1:10 to 1:30, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive missile strike on Kharkiv. It was preliminarily established that the enemy used three Iskander-type cruise missiles. Enterprises were damaged. In the Osnovyanskyi district, a missile hit near a residential sector - private houses were damaged.

At about 3:00-3:30, Russian troops attacked an enterprise in Kharkiv using more than ten strike drones.

At approximately 5:00, according to the Prosecutor's Office, the third wave of strikes began - again a missile attack:

  • in the Slobidskyi district, a two-story non-residential building of the enterprise was destroyed;
    • in the Nemyshlyanskyi district, a missile hit a stadium on the territory of the school, causing damage to the educational institution and neighboring apartment buildings. A man and a woman were injured by glass, and three more residents suffered an acute reaction to stress;
      • another missile hit near a restaurant complex in the Kyivskyi district, the building was damaged;
        • in the village of Bezliudivka, Kharkiv district, more than 10 private houses were damaged, a 14-year-old girl suffered an acubarotrauma.

          Russia attacked Kharkiv 24 times overnight with rockets and drones: there is destruction and two injured24.04.25, 08:47 • 2310 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          War
          9K720 Iskander
          Kharkiv
          Brent
          $66.69
          Bitcoin
          $92,023.60
          S&P 500
          $5,380.11
          Tesla
          $256.53
          Газ TTF
          $33.79
          Золото
          $3,344.20
          Ethereum
          $1,756.22