russia attacked Kharkiv 24 times overnight with rockets and drones: there is destruction and two injured

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian troops 24 times during the night: 14 times by drones, 10 times by missiles. As a result of a massive strike by the Russian Federation with missiles and drones, there were destructions and large-scale fires in the city, two people were reported injured, local authorities and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

At the moment, according to our situation center, Kharkiv was attacked 24 times during the night. 14 times - by enemy UAVs, 10 times by missiles. Damaged - multi-storey residential buildings, a city polyclinic, a school building, private homesteads, industrial enterprises, a hotel complex. One person was hospitalized - wrote the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, in Telegram.

According to the State Emergency Service, multi-storey and private houses, an educational institution and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Two people were preliminarily injured - reported in the State Emergency Service.

As reported, fires are being extinguished and debris is being cleared.

According to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv Oblast during the day, launching strikes with drones, missiles, and MLRS. Houses, outbuildings, a post office building were damaged, and there are wounded among civilians - two at night and four the day before.

In Kharkiv, there are wounded as a result of the night attack, multi-story buildings are damaged