Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children from TOT under the guise of "cultural trips" - CNS

Russian invaders continue to kidnap Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under the guise of cultural trips. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Resistance Center.

More than 230 schoolchildren from Horlivka, Donetsk, Yenakieve, Makiivka and Khartsyzsk were taken to St. Petersburg as part of the "Cultural Map 4+85" program. In total, more than 3,000 children are planned to be taken to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Rostov-on-Don by October - the CNS said in a statement.

It is noted that under the guise of so-called "cultural trips", the invaders change the worldview of children, impose the "greatness" of the Russian Federation, break ties with Ukraine and prepare for assimilation into the Russian environment.

"On "excursions" schoolchildren are fed propaganda history and prepared for admission to Russian universities - already as "citizens of the Russian Federation", - the CNS said.

The CNS stressed that in this case we are talking not about education, but about a crime against Ukrainian identity and a gross violation of international law.

Addition

Russian invaders teach Ukrainian children to hate Ukraine under the guise of "anti-extremist lectures." It is noted that Russia is launching a new wave of propaganda in schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Under the guise of "fighting extremism", children are being hammered that everything Ukrainian is a threat", the statement reads.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians conduct "testing" of children from Ukrainian families to identify loyalty to the occupying authorities. Those who retain their Ukrainian identity will face pressure.