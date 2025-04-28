Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children from TOT under the guise of "cultural trips" - CNS

$41.750.06
Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters
10:56 AM • 1972 views

Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters

Exclusive
05:58 AM • 53815 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 53397 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 56730 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 84577 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 136355 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 109333 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 77179 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 160311 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 69322 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

Popular news

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 42422 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 37167 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

April 28, 03:17 AM • 43044 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 41960 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 14060 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 53795 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 160305 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 134735 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 162300 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 211702 views
UNN Lite

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 13446 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 14160 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 136349 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 51751 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 86607 views
Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children from TOT under the guise of "cultural trips" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Russia is taking Ukrainian children from the occupied territories under the guise of cultural trips. More than 230 schoolchildren were taken to St. Petersburg, and they plan to take 3,000.

Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children from TOT under the guise of "cultural trips" - CNS

Russian invaders continue to kidnap Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under the guise of cultural trips. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Resistance Center.

More than 230 schoolchildren from Horlivka, Donetsk, Yenakieve, Makiivka and Khartsyzsk were taken to St. Petersburg as part of the "Cultural Map 4+85" program. In total, more than 3,000 children are planned to be taken to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Rostov-on-Don by October

- the CNS said in a statement.

It is noted that under the guise of so-called "cultural trips", the invaders change the worldview of children, impose the "greatness" of the Russian Federation, break ties with Ukraine and prepare for assimilation into the Russian environment.

"On "excursions" schoolchildren are fed propaganda history and prepared for admission to Russian universities - already as "citizens of the Russian Federation", - the CNS said.

The CNS stressed that in this case we are talking not about education, but about a crime against Ukrainian identity and a gross violation of international law.

Addition

Russian invaders teach Ukrainian children to hate Ukraine under the guise of "anti-extremist lectures." It is noted that Russia is launching a new wave of propaganda in schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Under the guise of "fighting extremism", children are being hammered that everything Ukrainian is a threat", the statement reads.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians conduct "testing" of children from Ukrainian families to identify loyalty to the occupying authorities. Those who retain their Ukrainian identity will face pressure.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

