Russia is using retransmitters for UAVs in Belarus, but there are no troops at the border, the SBGSU says

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is not recording any concentrations of enemy troops near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. However, the Russians are using technical equipment on Belarusian territory that helps their drones move deeper into Ukraine. Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this on the air of "My-Ukraina," reports UNN.

Details

The repeater is switched on when Russia launches drones and is subsequently switched off. Some of them are definitely not permanently stationed; they are moved around, because they can be switched on in different locations - Demchenko said.

Additionally

The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said that repeaters in Belarus help Russian drones strike Volyn, right up to the border with Poland.

Such repeaters boost the signal for Russian "Shaheds" and "Gerberas." This enables the drones to advance farther into Ukrainian territory, in particular toward the Rivne, Volyn, and Lviv regions.

To remind you

At the end of June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Belarus was completing the construction of military infrastructure near the border with Ukraine.