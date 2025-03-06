Kremlin tries to use business incentives in negotiations with the US to legitimize annexed territories of Ukraine - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
The Kremlin is offering cooperation to American companies in the occupied territories of Ukraine in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. Moscow is also using the IAEA to legitimize its control over the seized territories.
Moscow continues to use business incentives to impose additional demands on the United States of America and push Washington towards the actual recognition of Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories. This is stated in an analytical review by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
Researchers remind that recently the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is open to cooperation with American companies, including in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
However, Peskov questioned whether Russia could cooperate with American companies while the U.S. does not lift sanctions.
Analysts also point out that this position of the Kremlin reflects a strategy to engage international organizations, such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to legitimize Russian control over Ukrainian territories.
"The Kremlin used discussions with IAEA representatives regarding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to assert that the facility is located on Russian territory," the report states.
Recall
U.S. sanctions have led to nearly a 20% decline in oil and gas revenues for Russia. Thus, by the end of February 2025, the Russian treasury received 771.3 billion rubles in taxes from oil and gas companies. This is 150 billion rubles less compared to the figures of February 2024.
Ukraine confiscated the assets of the Russian Maritime Register worth hundreds of millions05.03.25, 23:40 • 19963 views