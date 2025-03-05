Ukraine confiscated the assets of the Russian Maritime Register worth hundreds of millions
Kyiv • UNN
VAKS confiscated the assets of the federal autonomous institution "Russian Maritime Register of Shipping" in Ukraine. Among the confiscated property are shares, cash, bonds worth 146 million UAH, real estate, and vehicles.
The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) confiscated a number of assets of the federal autonomous institution "Russian Maritime Register of Shipping" (RMRS) in Ukraine, in accordance with the law "On Sanctions". This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, informs UNN.
Details
The agency clarified that RMRS carries out the classification of marine vessels, technical supervision over them, and the issuance of necessary documents, certificates, and acts, including for vessels of the Russian Navy. This institution is also involved in the certification of floating structures, ship mechanisms, equipment, and devices.
In addition, the "Russian Maritime Register of Shipping" actively participated in the implementation of all oil and gas projects of the Russian Federation
In particular, by the decision of the HACC, 100% of the total number of shares of the Public Joint Stock Company "Maritime Register of Shipping" and the Public Joint Stock Company "Maritime Register of Shipping in Ukraine"; 100% of the share of the authorized capital of the Limited Liability Company "Marine Bureau of the Register"; the right of creditor claims for an amount exceeding 12 million UAH; cash in the amount exceeding 27 million UAH; securities (government domestic loan bonds) with a nominal value exceeding 146 million UAH; 8 real estate objects; 8 passenger cars were seized for the benefit of the state.
"An appeal against the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court can be submitted to the Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court within five days from the date of the court's decision," the Ministry of Justice added.
Recall
In February, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yevhen Ihnatenko from the position of head of the State Maritime Transport Service. Mykola Kravchuk was appointed as the acting head of the agency.
Ukraine presented evidence of Russia's use of chemical weapons in The Hague05.03.25, 23:12 • 17037 views