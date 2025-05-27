Russia is trying to expand the fighting, the Armed Forces are fighting back: the spokesman of the "Siversk" Operational-Tactical Group spoke about the situation in the north
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is accumulating forces in the Kursk region and trying to penetrate the territory of Ukraine in small groups. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are repelling the enemy and destroying sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Sumy region.
Russian occupiers have certain accumulations in the territory of the Kursk region in the Russian Federation and are trying to expand the zone of active hostilities. However, Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the enemy as much as possible and preventing them from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by the speaker of the OTUV "Siversk" Vadym Mysnyk on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.
Details
They (the Russians - ed.) have certain accumulations in the territory of the Kursk region and (are trying - ed.) to expand the zone of active hostilities, to enter our territory in small groups of infantry. The Defense Forces are destroying the enemy as much as possible, preventing them from advancing deep into the territory.
He also commented on attempts by DRG groups to enter Sumy region.
The defense system is very dense on our borders... There is a danger of using (DRG - ed.), but we have enough technical means, air assets to detect such groups in a timely manner, repel or destroy them. But the enemy still tries to carry out a kind of reconnaissance in force in different directions in order to probe our defense, identify our positions, so that they can then use artillery or air strikes on their part as well.
Addendum
On May 24, it was reported that pro-Kremlin resources were spreading false information about the alleged capture of the settlement of Yunakivka in the Sumy region by Russian troops.
The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Grigorov, stated that these data are not true.