Russia is testing a system for hunting drones using nets: what is known

Russia is testing a system for neutralizing Ukrainian drones using nets. This is reported by the publication Defense Express, writes UNN.

As the newspaper notes, we are talking about an ordinary quadcopter, from which the grid is shot in the direction of another drone. Such a system allows you to intercept quadrocopters of the Mavic type and is a safe alternative to the RAM, which is also quite often used in such "air battles".

Defense Express clarifies that we are not talking about a specialized drone about suspension to the same Mavic, with standard activation by turning on the backlight. That is, it is possible to equip any drone with such a system.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the method of combating quadrocopters using nets is probably one of the first that they tried to use immediately with the advent of relatively mass drones. But so far, it remains only one of the options for methods of struggle and has not become an ultimatum response to threats.

Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin earlier, the Russians began to equip their reconnaissance drones "Orlan-10" with trackers of foreign production, which are designed to track the location of objects.

According to him, this indicates that the enemy is trying to expand the functions of its reconnaissance drones.

""In Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type, KNIISE experts found trackers for tracking the location of objects. All recent UAV samples that have been submitted for research have such elements. This indicates that the enemy uses drones not only for general information collection, but also for systematic tracking of points of shooting down or landing of "enemy birds".

Trackers are equipped with basic and autonomous power sources, so even after the main systems are disabled, before communication is lost, coordinates can be sent," Ruvin said.