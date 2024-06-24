Russia is testing a system for hunting drones using nets: what is known

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Russia is testing a system for hunting drones using nets: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

Russia is testing a system for neutralizing Ukrainian drones using nets launched from quadrocopters.

Russia is testing a system for hunting drones using nets: what is known

Russia is testing a system for neutralizing Ukrainian drones using nets. This is reported by the publication Defense Express, writes UNN.

As the newspaper notes, we are talking about an ordinary quadcopter, from which the grid is shot in the direction of another drone. Such a system allows you to intercept quadrocopters of the Mavic type and is a safe alternative to the RAM, which is also quite often used in such "air battles".

Defense Express clarifies that we are not talking about a specialized drone about suspension to the same Mavic, with standard activation by turning on the backlight. That is, it is possible to equip any drone with such a system.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the method of combating quadrocopters using nets is probably one of the first that they tried to use immediately with the advent of relatively mass drones. But so far, it remains only one of the options for methods of struggle and has not become an ultimatum response to threats. 

Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin earlier, the Russians began to equip their reconnaissance drones "Orlan-10" with trackers of foreign production, which are designed to track the location of objects.

According to him, this indicates that the enemy is trying to expand the functions of its reconnaissance drones.

""In Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type, KNIISE experts found trackers for tracking the location of objects. All recent UAV samples that have been submitted for research have such elements. This indicates that the enemy uses drones not only for general information collection, but also for systematic tracking of points of shooting down or landing of "enemy birds".

Trackers are equipped with basic and autonomous power sources, so even after the main systems are disabled, before communication is lost, coordinates can be sent," Ruvin said.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

