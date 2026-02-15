Russia is ready to ensure no strikes on election day in Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin stated that Moscow is ready to ensure no strikes on election day in Ukraine, UNN reports.
In addition, according to him, Europe, due to its ideological blinkers and refusal of direct dialogue with Russia, has deprived itself of a place at the negotiating table on the Ukrainian settlement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is open to elections if necessary, but a ceasefire is required for this.
