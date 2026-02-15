Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin stated that Moscow is ready to ensure no strikes on election day in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Russia is ready to ensure no strikes on election day in Ukraine if Kyiv dares to hold elections. - Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

Russia is ready to discuss with the US temporary external administration of Ukraine under UN auspices - Russian Foreign Ministry

In addition, according to him, Europe, due to its ideological blinkers and refusal of direct dialogue with Russia, has deprived itself of a place at the negotiating table on the Ukrainian settlement.

Macron urges Europe to join security talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is open to elections if necessary, but a ceasefire is required for this.

Zelenskyy said he "hears for the first time" about the announcement of elections on February 24