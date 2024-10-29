Russia is preparing assault units from prisoners with hepatitis to be sent to war in Ukraine - DIU
Kyiv • UNN
Russia creates special assault companies of prisoners with hepatitis B and C to be sent to Ukraine. The first units are being formed as part of the 1435th and 1437th motorized rifle regiments to be deployed in the occupied territories.
Against the backdrop of high losses among the military, Russia has decided to form separate assault units for convicts with hepatitis and send them to war in Ukraine. This was stated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The Kremlin has decided to form assault units from convicts with hepatitis B and C and send them to war against Ukraine
The agency adds that this is evidenced by the order of the Minister of Defense of the aggressor state of Russia Belousov No. 610, dated October 10, 2024, which excludes hepatitis C from the list of diseases that do not allow military service.
Due to the record losses of the Russian Federation, there is a lack of places in hospitals in the occupied territories - ATESH11.10.24, 14:46 • 12270 views
The intelligence also found out that a special procedure for organizing and recruiting prisoners with hepatitis to the Russian occupation army was approved. Hepatitis patients are labeled as “contingent C” in the document.
Before being sent to the front, sick prisoners in colonies are formally required to receive a vaccine against hepatitis B and a course of antiviral therapy for hepatitis C
Russia expects that such measures will allow it to involve thousands of prisoners in the meat assaults in the war against Ukraine. In particular, according to , there are about 10,000 “hepatitis patients” in prisons and detention centers in the so-called central military district of the Russian Federation, and about 15% of them have expressed a voluntary desire to fight.
The first four assault companies and two reserve companies of sick prisoners are formed by the Russians as part of the 1435th and 1437th motorized rifle regiments (27th and 15th motorized rifle brigades of the Russian Armed Forces, respectively)
It is noted that the newly created Russian assault companies “B-C” named after hepatitis are planned to be deployed in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
Recall
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Russia is increasing military payments and intensifying propaganda to replace losses in Ukraine. Moscow is trying to avoid general mobilization until the end of 2024 for fear of social tension.
Putin under pressure for new mobilization amid insistence from Russian Defense Ministry - WSJ19.09.24, 12:04 • 117786 views