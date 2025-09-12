$41.310.10
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
05:47 PM • 11832 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 11624 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 20579 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 28141 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 29963 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 27800 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 22970 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32228 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20238 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Tags
Authors
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
Europe
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
The New York Times

Russia at the UN assured that it is not interested in further escalation of tensions with Warsaw

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that Russia is not interested in further escalation of tensions with Warsaw. He also accused the European 'war party' of trying to disrupt the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia at the UN assured that it is not interested in further escalation of tensions with Warsaw

Russia is not interested in further escalation of tensions with Warsaw. This was stated by Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Moscow considers it important to carefully analyze the real scale of the consequences of the incident in Poland.

Russia considers it important to analyze the real scale of the consequences of the incident in Poland and compare it with the "inflated" hype

- said Nebenzya.

He also accused the European war party of trying to disrupt the possibility of resolving the conflict in Ukraine, using the situation in Poland to escalate the situation.

Recall

NATO is preparing military and political measures in response to the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

In particular, they are launching Operation "Eastern Guardian" to strengthen the eastern flank after Russian drones violated Polish airspace.

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
NATO
United Nations
Warsaw
Ukraine
Poland