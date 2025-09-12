Russia at the UN assured that it is not interested in further escalation of tensions with Warsaw

Russia is not interested in further escalation of tensions with Warsaw. This was stated by Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Moscow considers it important to carefully analyze the real scale of the consequences of the incident in Poland.

Russia considers it important to analyze the real scale of the consequences of the incident in Poland and compare it with the "inflated" hype - said Nebenzya.

He also accused the European war party of trying to disrupt the possibility of resolving the conflict in Ukraine, using the situation in Poland to escalate the situation.

Recall

NATO is preparing military and political measures in response to the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

In particular, they are launching Operation "Eastern Guardian" to strengthen the eastern flank after Russian drones violated Polish airspace.

Sikorski did not confirm that Russian drones tried to attack a logistics center in Rzeszów