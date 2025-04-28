Moscow is manipulating again: the National Security and Defense Council and the Office of Zelenskyy responded to the Kremlin's statements regarding negotiations

$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 41073 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 42503 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 47561 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 75801 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126409 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 104248 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 74224 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 152032 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 68762 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 53566 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Tags
Authors
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 30051 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 31140 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 28784 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

April 28, 03:17 AM • 33822 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 33590 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 41050 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 152012 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 127288 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 155093 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 204660 views
UNN Lite

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 10113 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 10423 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126381 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 49118 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 84188 views
Moscow is manipulating again: the National Security and Defense Council and the Office of Zelenskyy responded to the Kremlin's statements regarding negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4010 views

Russia continues to manipulate the narrative of readiness for peace, without ceasing fire and attacking Ukraine with drones. The National Security and Defense Council and the Presidential Office have called the statements of the Russian president's spokesperson manipulation.

Moscow is manipulating again: the National Security and Defense Council and the Office of Zelenskyy responded to the Kremlin's statements regarding negotiations

The leadership of the Russian Federation lies and manipulates when it comes to a ceasefire on the front in Ukraine. This was written in Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

Kovalenko noted that the fire at the front continues, and Russian "Shaheds" continue to fly towards Ukraine. He stressed that the Russians continue to disrupt the efforts of US President Donald Trump to end the war.

When Russia talks about being ready to start negotiations, they somehow forget to cease fire. Complete ceasefire, unconditional. Without this, everything the Russians say is manipulation in an attempt to portray themselves as peacemakers. Nothing more

 - said Kovalenko.

A similar statement was made by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, in Telegram. He noted that the Russians do not cease fire at the front and continue to attack Ukraine with "Shaheds".

All statements by Russians about peace without a ceasefire by them are a common lie

– Yermak wrote.

Recall

Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is waiting for "signals" from Ukraine regarding "readiness for direct negotiations". According to him, Moscow "does not currently see" "readiness for direct negotiations" on the part of Kyiv.

He added that Russia "has repeatedly spoken about its readiness for the peace process".

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine
