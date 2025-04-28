Moscow is manipulating again: the National Security and Defense Council and the Office of Zelenskyy responded to the Kremlin's statements regarding negotiations

The leadership of the Russian Federation lies and manipulates when it comes to a ceasefire on the front in Ukraine. This was written in Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

Kovalenko noted that the fire at the front continues, and Russian "Shaheds" continue to fly towards Ukraine. He stressed that the Russians continue to disrupt the efforts of US President Donald Trump to end the war.

When Russia talks about being ready to start negotiations, they somehow forget to cease fire. Complete ceasefire, unconditional. Without this, everything the Russians say is manipulation in an attempt to portray themselves as peacemakers. Nothing more - said Kovalenko.

A similar statement was made by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, in Telegram. He noted that the Russians do not cease fire at the front and continue to attack Ukraine with "Shaheds".

All statements by Russians about peace without a ceasefire by them are a common lie – Yermak wrote.

Recall

Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is waiting for "signals" from Ukraine regarding "readiness for direct negotiations". According to him, Moscow "does not currently see" "readiness for direct negotiations" on the part of Kyiv.

He added that Russia "has repeatedly spoken about its readiness for the peace process".