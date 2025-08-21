Russia introduces restrictions on gasoline sales - SVRU

Russian regions are introducing restrictions on gasoline sales - no more than 10 liters per person, and the authorities are forced to purchase fuel in neighboring Belarus. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The fuel crisis is escalating in Russia: regions one after another are introducing restrictions on gasoline sales, and the authorities are forced to urgently purchase fuel from Belarus - the message says.

It is noted that, according to the "Belneftekhim" concern, in the second half of August, interest in Belarusian oil products from Russian companies sharply increased. Belarusian refineries are promptly increasing supplies, trying to satisfy demand taking into account economic benefits.

Meanwhile, in Russia itself, the fuel situation is deteriorating. After occupied Crimea, Transbaikalia, and Primorye, the gasoline shortage has reached the Kuril Islands (Sakhalin Oblast). Since August 20, restrictions on fuel sales have been introduced there - no more than 10 liters per person. Only special services, emergency services, and enterprises that ensure the vital activity of the district will receive gasoline on a priority basis. For the population, the restrictions have become another confirmation that the fuel crisis in Russia is gaining momentum - added the SZR.

Recall

Russian occupiers are again actively using the Mariupol port to export fuel. This indicates a change in logistics priorities and preparation for offensive actions.