02:24 PM • 7318 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 10190 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 16443 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 10939 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 19452 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 48136 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 56977 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 60063 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 83575 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 198071 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1.8m/s
52%
746mm
Russia introduces restrictions on gasoline sales - SVRU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The fuel crisis is deepening in the regions of the Russian Federation, leading to restrictions on gasoline sales in the regions. The Russian authorities are urgently purchasing fuel from Belarus to meet demand.

Russia introduces restrictions on gasoline sales - SVRU

Russian regions are introducing restrictions on gasoline sales - no more than 10 liters per person, and the authorities are forced to purchase fuel in neighboring Belarus. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The fuel crisis is escalating in Russia: regions one after another are introducing restrictions on gasoline sales, and the authorities are forced to urgently purchase fuel from Belarus

- the message says.

It is noted that, according to the "Belneftekhim" concern, in the second half of August, interest in Belarusian oil products from Russian companies sharply increased. Belarusian refineries are promptly increasing supplies, trying to satisfy demand taking into account economic benefits.

Meanwhile, in Russia itself, the fuel situation is deteriorating. After occupied Crimea, Transbaikalia, and Primorye, the gasoline shortage has reached the Kuril Islands (Sakhalin Oblast). Since August 20, restrictions on fuel sales have been introduced there - no more than 10 liters per person. Only special services, emergency services, and enterprises that ensure the vital activity of the district will receive gasoline on a priority basis. For the population, the restrictions have become another confirmation that the fuel crisis in Russia is gaining momentum

- added the SZR.

Recall

Russian occupiers are again actively using the Mariupol port to export fuel. This indicates a change in logistics priorities and preparation for offensive actions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the World
Oil
Belarus
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine
Mariupol