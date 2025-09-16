Russia holds abducted Ukrainian children in hundreds of camps and subjects them to ideological indoctrination - study

$41.280.03
08:08 AM • 1206 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 3108 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
07:30 AM • 10959 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 13515 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 47899 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 59357 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
September 15, 02:18 PM • 42665 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
September 15, 12:27 PM • 45029 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
September 15, 09:58 AM • 42523 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
September 15, 05:44 AM • 77452 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on ZaporizhzhiaVideoSeptember 15, 10:34 PM • 20667 views
Russian media spread fakes about the use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" - CPDPhotoSeptember 16, 12:27 AM • 10138 views
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warningSeptember 16, 02:28 AM • 5472 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 8266 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 7276 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 1164 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
07:30 AM • 10912 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 24898 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 50902 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 55294 views
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 34995 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 34993 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 40296 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 45959 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 95988 views
Russia holds abducted Ukrainian children in hundreds of camps and subjects them to ideological indoctrination - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

A Yale University report found that Russia is holding abducted Ukrainian children in over 200 locations where they are subjected to military training and "re-education." Ukrainian authorities estimate the number of deported children at nearly 20,000, of which only a small portion has been returned.

Russia holds abducted Ukrainian children in hundreds of camps and subjects them to ideological indoctrination - study

A Yale University report states that Russia is holding abducted Ukrainian children in over 200 locations across the country and in occupied territories. There, children are forced to undergo military training and "re-education" according to Kremlin standards. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

Russia has created a network of camps on its territory and in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory, where it holds Ukrainian children who were taken after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is stated in a new study by the Humanitarian Research Lab of the Yale School of Public Health.

Ukraine rescued 16 children from occupation: OP revealed details15.09.25, 19:08 • 2480 views

The report mentions 210 facilities – from children's camps and resorts to cadet schools, hospitals, and even a military base. It is there, according to researchers, that children from Ukraine are held.

Russia uses a potentially unprecedented system of large-scale re-education, military training, and dormitories, capable of holding tens of thousands of children from Ukraine for a long time.

– the report emphasizes.

Ukrainian authorities estimate that almost 20,000 children have been taken to the Russian Federation, and only a small portion have been returned home. At the same time, some children even ended up on Russian adoption announcement websites.

The study showed that in two-thirds of the identified locations, children are subjected to ideological processing. In addition, in 39 institutions, they are directly taught military skills and literally prepared for military actions in the future. Sometimes children are involved in working in camps where equipment for the Russian army is developed – from drones to mine detectors.

The network of locations, and it is indeed a network, is at least twice our maximum size. What is happening with the militarization of children is more organized and complex than we ever expected.

– said Nathaniel Raymond, the executive director of the study.

Most of these facilities, as researchers found, are subordinate to the Russian authorities – from the Ministry of Defense to departments managing the property of the President of the Russian Federation.

In 2023, the International Criminal Court already issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and another Russian official precisely because of the forced displacement of Ukrainian children.

US Congress proposes to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism due to the abduction of Ukrainian children13.09.25, 01:06 • 4336 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Yale University
Financial Times
United States Congress
Ukraine