Russia has re-patented a copy of the Ukrainian "hood" for armored vehicles with a critical defect

Russian developers have presented a new patent for a protective drone structure that almost completely copies a successful Ukrainian solution known as the "hood." This is Russia's second attempt to legalize stolen technology, which was previously also copied in China and Syria due to its high effectiveness in countering FPV drones and ammunition drops. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

Armored vehicle researcher Andriy Tarasenko drew attention to a significant drawback of the new Russian "development," demonstrated on the basis of a BMP-2. Unlike the original Ukrainian product, the Russian analogue is mounted not on the turret, but directly on the side of the vehicle.

Such a fixation effectively blocks the turret's ability to rotate, depriving the armored vehicle of the ability to maneuver fire during battle. The patent itself states that the model is designed to protect and camouflage amphibious vehicles when overcoming water obstacles.

Effectiveness and foreign copies of the Ukrainian solution

The occupiers are forced to copy the Ukrainian "hood" because previous tests confirmed that such a design is 1.5 times more effective than other types of protective screens.

The invention proved so successful that it was even patented in China under the name "Dragon Shield," although the Chinese version received additional electric motors to facilitate crew operation. The Russian side, however, continues to use simplified schemes, which at the same time worsen the combat characteristics of the equipment itself.

The proposed utility model helps reduce the probability of detection in the visible spectrum, as well as reduce the damaging effect of FPV drones and cumulative ammunition. – states the text of the Russian patent.

Despite these statements, blocking the main armament of the vehicle makes such protection questionable in real combat conditions.

In Donetsk region, border guards evacuated a wounded soldier using a ground robot