Russia has re-patented a copy of the Ukrainian "hood" for armored vehicles with a critical defect

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
11:51 PM • 6470 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 12483 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 12574 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 17734 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 14797 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 11888 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 11347 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 19813 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 25194 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 40463 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−20°
1.3m/s
74%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Spain, the world's first face transplant from an euthanasia donor was performedFebruary 2, 04:49 PM • 3316 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 10746 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 14073 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 7130 views
Sweden prepares powerful air defense package: Gripen fighters and long-range Meteor missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine11:34 PM • 6080 views
Publications
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 17733 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 14149 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 19813 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 60510 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 34353 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Ihor Terekhov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Israel
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 7206 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 10796 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 11009 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 11404 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 11510 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Lockheed P-3 Orion

Russia has re-patented a copy of the Ukrainian "hood" for armored vehicles with a critical defect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Russian developers have presented a patent for a drone protection structure that copies the Ukrainian "hood" but has a drawback. The mount blocks the turret's rotation, which reduces the vehicle's maneuverability.

Russia has re-patented a copy of the Ukrainian "hood" for armored vehicles with a critical defect

Russian developers have presented a new patent for a protective drone structure that almost completely copies a successful Ukrainian solution known as the "hood." This is Russia's second attempt to legalize stolen technology, which was previously also copied in China and Syria due to its high effectiveness in countering FPV drones and ammunition drops. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

Armored vehicle researcher Andriy Tarasenko drew attention to a significant drawback of the new Russian "development," demonstrated on the basis of a BMP-2. Unlike the original Ukrainian product, the Russian analogue is mounted not on the turret, but directly on the side of the vehicle.

Such a fixation effectively blocks the turret's ability to rotate, depriving the armored vehicle of the ability to maneuver fire during battle. The patent itself states that the model is designed to protect and camouflage amphibious vehicles when overcoming water obstacles.

Effectiveness and foreign copies of the Ukrainian solution

The occupiers are forced to copy the Ukrainian "hood" because previous tests confirmed that such a design is 1.5 times more effective than other types of protective screens.

The invention proved so successful that it was even patented in China under the name "Dragon Shield," although the Chinese version received additional electric motors to facilitate crew operation. The Russian side, however, continues to use simplified schemes, which at the same time worsen the combat characteristics of the equipment itself.

The proposed utility model helps reduce the probability of detection in the visible spectrum, as well as reduce the damaging effect of FPV drones and cumulative ammunition.

– states the text of the Russian patent.

Despite these statements, blocking the main armament of the vehicle makes such protection questionable in real combat conditions.

In Donetsk region, border guards evacuated a wounded soldier using a ground robot01.02.26, 15:52 • 4938 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Russian propaganda
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
BMP-2
Syria
China
Ukraine