Russia has lost 346,000 troops since the beginning of the year, as many as it mobilized - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian army has lost 346,000 servicemen killed and wounded since the beginning of 2025. He stated this in an interview with Axios, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that, according to Ukrainian generals, in 2025, Russia lost 346,000 killed and wounded — almost as many as it mobilized during this time.

According to the President, Ukrainian intelligence established that Putin secretly boasted to allies that Russia would occupy the entire Donbas by October 15.

"Russia cannot do this. It does not have enough people. Its strong battalions are destroyed. Today, on the battlefield, we remain mostly where we have been for the last 2-3 months," Zelenskyy explained.

Recall

On October 26, Russian troops lost 800 soldiers and 547 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.10.25 are estimated at 1,137,690 people.

A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy