February 15, 02:11 PM
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
February 15, 11:51 AM
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
Russia has launched an investigation into the collision of an oil tanker in the Ust-Luga seaport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Russian authorities are investigating the collision of the oil tanker "Tony" with a pier in the port of Ust-Luga. The incident resulted in damage to infrastructure, but no oil spill or casualties.

Russia has launched an investigation into the collision of an oil tanker in the Ust-Luga seaport
Port of Ust-Luga

On Sunday, Russian authorities officially announced the start of an investigation into an oil tanker accident that occurred in the strategically important port of Ust-Luga. According to preliminary data, the incident happened during the maneuvering of the vessel near the pier in the Leningrad region, which led to damage to the port infrastructure. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the official statement of the North-Western Transport Prosecutor, the incident occurred on Saturday when the tanker "Tony" arrived at the port to load another batch of oil products. While approaching the berth, the vessel failed to maintain a safe trajectory and collided with the pier wall. The impact was powerful enough to damage both the structure itself and one of the port cranes located in the loading area.

Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cables11.02.26, 07:23 • 25371 view

Despite the technical damage to the infrastructure, experts did not record any environmental pollution of the water area. The prosecutor's office emphasized that no oil spill occurred as a result of the collision, and there were no casualties among the crew and port personnel. Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing the causes of the accident, checking the serviceability of the tanker's control systems and the actions of the pilot service, while the port continues to operate under partial restrictions on the operation of the damaged pier.

US announces seizure of Veronica III, which was transporting sanctioned oil15.02.26, 16:26 • 4726 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Energy
Reuters