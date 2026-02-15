Russia has launched an investigation into the collision of an oil tanker in the Ust-Luga seaport

Port of Ust-Luga

On Sunday, Russian authorities officially announced the start of an investigation into an oil tanker accident that occurred in the strategically important port of Ust-Luga. According to preliminary data, the incident happened during the maneuvering of the vessel near the pier in the Leningrad region, which led to damage to the port infrastructure. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the official statement of the North-Western Transport Prosecutor, the incident occurred on Saturday when the tanker "Tony" arrived at the port to load another batch of oil products. While approaching the berth, the vessel failed to maintain a safe trajectory and collided with the pier wall. The impact was powerful enough to damage both the structure itself and one of the port cranes located in the loading area.

Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cables

Despite the technical damage to the infrastructure, experts did not record any environmental pollution of the water area. The prosecutor's office emphasized that no oil spill occurred as a result of the collision, and there were no casualties among the crew and port personnel. Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing the causes of the accident, checking the serviceability of the tanker's control systems and the actions of the pilot service, while the port continues to operate under partial restrictions on the operation of the damaged pier.

US announces seizure of Veronica III, which was transporting sanctioned oil