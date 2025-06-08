Russia has intensified efforts to build aircraft shelters since last fall - analyst

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
02:44 PM • 10089 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 51736 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 112623 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 63771 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 84994 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 82119 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 54574 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 177551 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 114351 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 171723 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.4m/s
65%
747mm
Popular news

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 22799 views

The murder of a Ukrainian woman and her daughter in Belgium: the eldest son confessed to the crime

June 8, 08:39 AM • 19928 views

After Kim Jong-un's fierce threats, North Korean engineers overturned the warship using a special method

June 8, 09:07 AM • 4300 views

Six local residents killed, 44 injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy attacks

June 8, 09:32 AM • 5200 views

Cool weather is coming to Ukraine: the heat will drop to +19+24 degrees - weather forecaster

12:17 PM • 7872 views
Publications

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 22804 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 177551 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 165337 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 162855 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 207310 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 80037 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 104144 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 171723 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 147608 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 187362 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Russia has intensified efforts to build aircraft shelters since last fall - analyst

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

Russia has intensified efforts to build aircraft shelters since autumn, with 14 locations identified. Construction is underway at airfields, in particular, after the loss of 41 aircraft.

Russia has intensified efforts to build aircraft shelters since last fall - analyst

Russia has intensified its efforts to build aircraft shelters since last fall. This was reported by OSINT analyst with the pseudonym Def Mon, reports UNN.

Since last fall, Russia has intensified its efforts to build aircraft shelters. I have identified 14 locations where they have built or are building shelters.

- wrote Def Mon.

He published satellite images from a number of Russian military airfields. Construction of protective structures is underway in Russia itself - in Kursk, Borisoglebsk, Yeysk, Akhtubinsk, etc.

You can also see satellite images of the Saki military airfield with protection for aviation.

SBU showed a unique video of the FPV drone strike on the Tu-22M3 at the "Belaya" airfield07.06.25, 16:24 • 8402 views

Addition

Following the results of the "Spiderweb" special operation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU's "Spiderweb" special operation. Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.

On June 4, it was reported that satellite images from Planet Labs of the Russian airbase "Belaya" in the Irkutsk region showed the results of a Ukrainian drone raid. The airfield was attacked on June 1. Photos show damage to at least seven strategic bombers. Among them are three Tu-95s and four Tu-22s.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
Tu-95
Kursk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9