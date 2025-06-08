Russia has intensified efforts to build aircraft shelters since last fall - analyst

Russia has intensified its efforts to build aircraft shelters since last fall. This was reported by OSINT analyst with the pseudonym Def Mon, reports UNN.

Since last fall, Russia has intensified its efforts to build aircraft shelters. I have identified 14 locations where they have built or are building shelters. - wrote Def Mon.

He published satellite images from a number of Russian military airfields. Construction of protective structures is underway in Russia itself - in Kursk, Borisoglebsk, Yeysk, Akhtubinsk, etc.

You can also see satellite images of the Saki military airfield with protection for aviation.

SBU showed a unique video of the FPV drone strike on the Tu-22M3 at the "Belaya" airfield

Addition

Following the results of the "Spiderweb" special operation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU's "Spiderweb" special operation. Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.

On June 4, it was reported that satellite images from Planet Labs of the Russian airbase "Belaya" in the Irkutsk region showed the results of a Ukrainian drone raid. The airfield was attacked on June 1. Photos show damage to at least seven strategic bombers. Among them are three Tu-95s and four Tu-22s.