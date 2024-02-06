russia forces its own enterprises to give money "to support svo"

At the Kursk plant "Elektroagregat", the company's management decided to demand financial support from workers "for their own needs". This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to sources, employees at all levels of the Kursk-based Elektroagregat plant had to write a statement to deduct the amount of their average salary for January 2024 "for their own needs.

This move caused outrage among workers, leading to collective complaints. In turn, the plant's management resorted to threats, offering employees a choice between dismissal or war.

Ukraine returns two more teenagers from TOT