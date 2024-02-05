Ukraine returns two more teenagers from TOT

Two more girls aged 15 and 16 were returned from the occupied Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Again on free land. Finally, two more children were able to say these words. Girls aged 15 and 16 were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine - wrote Prokudin.

According to him, thanks to the cooperation of the girls' families with Save Ukraine, the children were able to leave the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.

"Both children and adults are safe now. They are being provided with the necessary assistance," Prokudin emphasized.

