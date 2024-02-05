Ukraine returns two more teenagers from TOT

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103108 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130447 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131125 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172513 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170032 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276992 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178004 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167044 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148742 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245454 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102729 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93696 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90725 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100483 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 44920 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276992 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245454 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230655 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256080 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241915 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10966 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130447 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104136 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104236 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120503 views
Ukraine returns two more teenagers from TOT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22951 views

Two more girls, aged 15 and 16, were returned from the Russian-occupied Kherson region to the Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Two more girls aged 15 and 16 were returned from the occupied Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN

Again on free land.  Finally, two more children were able to say these words. Girls aged 15 and 16 were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine

- wrote Prokudin.

According to him, thanks to the cooperation of the girls' families with Save Ukraine, the children were able to leave the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region. 

"Both children and adults are safe now. They are being provided with the necessary assistance," Prokudin emphasized.

Kuleba urges OSCE Chairperson to take additional steps on abduction of Ukrainian children02.02.24, 21:08 • 27337 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
khersonKherson

