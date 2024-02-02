Kuleba urges OSCE Chairperson to take additional steps on abduction of Ukrainian children

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borge, to take additional steps to use all available opportunities of the organization to address the issue of abduction of Ukrainian children and civilian hostages. Kuleba said this during a joint press conference in Kyiv, UNN reports.

"We discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, the Russian air terror. We discussed the expansion of the OSCE's documentation of Russian crimes in Ukraine, including war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the occupied territories," Kuleba said.

According to him, they paid special attention to Russia's criminal practice of abducting Ukrainian children, the problems of civilian hostages and forced passportization.

"I urged the OSCE to take additional steps immediately to use all available opportunities to address the issue of abduction of Ukrainian children and civilian hostages. Another topic that I raised with my colleague was the protection of the rights of national minorities in the territory of the Russian Federation...", said Kuleba.