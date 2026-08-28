russia fears Ukrainian books and has reason to do so - Sybiha called on partners to provide Ukraine with more air defense

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on the latest Russian strikes on Ukrainian publishing houses and stressed that Ukraine needs more air defense systems, while Russia’s war machine needs fewer resources, reports UNN.

Russia is afraid of Ukrainian books. And it has every reason to be. Each of them carries within it what Moscow has tried to erase for centuries: our language, memory, history, and the simple fact that Ukraine is Ukraine. Once, the Russian Empire banned Ukrainian books. Today, Russian drones are burning warehouses filled with them. Different weapon, same obsession. And the same defeat - Sybiha said.

Russian strike destroys BookChef's backup warehouse: over 100,000 books burned

The Foreign Minister added that Ukrainian books would continue to be printed and read, Ukrainian culture would continue to spread, and Ukraine would remain Ukraine.

Our task with our partners is also clear: to protect what Russia seeks to destroy and reduce its ability to destroy it. Ukraine needs more air defense systems, while Russia’s war machine needs fewer resources and fewer opportunities to produce weapons - Sybiha concluded.

Russia destroyed the warehouse of the publishing house "Knyholav", 250 thousand books lost