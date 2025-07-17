Russia failed to achieve the breakthrough planned in the East and Sumy region - NSDC

The Russian occupiers failed in the breakthrough they had planned in the East and Sumy region. As of now, there is a stabilization of the combat line. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Despite all the loud statements of Russian propagandists, as of now, there is a stabilization of the combat line. The Russians failed in the breakthrough they had planned in the East and Sumy region. And the war is now such that soldiers without equipment are forced to move on foot to the combat line, and often this distance is 15-17 km. The front is so saturated with drones, and there are not enough conventional motorcycles for everyone, and equipment is an easy target. Moreover, drones are now not spared for an individual enemy soldier - Kovalenko wrote.

Therefore, according to him, statements about the ability to "collapse the front" from the Russians are quite doubtful and exist in the information space.

Of course, all this does not negate the fact that there are difficult battles at the front and it is very hard. And in some places, the enemy is crawling through ruined settlements - Kovalenko added.

Addition

On June 30, the General Staff stated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the defensive operation in the North Slobozhansky direction and do not allow Russian troops to break deep into the Sumy region.