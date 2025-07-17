$41.810.01
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
10:24 AM • 11448 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 38967 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 261997 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 147958 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 152465 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head "Ukroboronprom" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 113551 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 293754 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 71007 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 79509 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 91129 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
UNN Lite
Russia failed to achieve the breakthrough planned in the East and Sumy region - NSDC

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3332 views

Russian occupiers did not achieve the planned breakthrough in the East and Sumy region; the line of combat engagement has been stabilized. Claims of a "front collapse" are questionable, despite difficult battles and the enemy's advance in certain settlements.

Russia failed to achieve the breakthrough planned in the East and Sumy region - NSDC

The Russian occupiers failed in the breakthrough they had planned in the East and Sumy region. As of now, there is a stabilization of the combat line. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Despite all the loud statements of Russian propagandists, as of now, there is a stabilization of the combat line. The Russians failed in the breakthrough they had planned in the East and Sumy region. And the war is now such that soldiers without equipment are forced to move on foot to the combat line, and often this distance is 15-17 km. The front is so saturated with drones, and there are not enough conventional motorcycles for everyone, and equipment is an easy target. Moreover, drones are now not spared for an individual enemy soldier

- Kovalenko wrote.  

Therefore, according to him, statements about the ability to "collapse the front" from the Russians are quite doubtful and exist in the information space.

Of course, all this does not negate the fact that there are difficult battles at the front and it is very hard. And in some places, the enemy is crawling through ruined settlements

- Kovalenko added. 

Addition

On June 30, the General Staff stated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the defensive operation in the North Slobozhansky direction and do not allow Russian troops to break deep into the Sumy region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
