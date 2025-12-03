$42.330.01
Russia dropped 9 aerial bombs on Sloviansk: there are wounded, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

As a result of a Russian airstrike on Sloviansk with 9 aerial bombs, one of which hit an apartment building, at least 8 people were injured, including two children. The injured are receiving medical assistance.

Russia dropped 9 aerial bombs on Sloviansk: there are wounded, including children

The Russian army dropped 9 aerial bombs on Sloviansk, one of them hitting a high-rise building. According to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, at least 8 people were injured, including two children, UNN reports.

At least 8 injured, including 2 children, as a result of numerous strikes on Sloviansk. Today, the Russians dropped 9 aerial bombs on the city, one of them hitting a high-rise building.

- Filashkin reported.

According to him, the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

There have long been no safe places left in Donetsk region. Again and again, I appeal to all civilians: evacuate in time! Take care of yourselves and your loved ones! - summarized the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Mandatory evacuation continues in Ukraine's frontline regions: 424 children remain in Donetsk Oblast02.12.25, 14:54 • 2850 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk