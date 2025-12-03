Russia dropped 9 aerial bombs on Sloviansk: there are wounded, including children

The Russian army dropped 9 aerial bombs on Sloviansk, one of them hitting a high-rise building. According to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, at least 8 people were injured, including two children, UNN reports.

At least 8 injured, including 2 children, as a result of numerous strikes on Sloviansk. Today, the Russians dropped 9 aerial bombs on the city, one of them hitting a high-rise building. - Filashkin reported.

According to him, the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

There have long been no safe places left in Donetsk region. Again and again, I appeal to all civilians: evacuate in time! Take care of yourselves and your loved ones! - summarized the head of the Regional Military Administration.

